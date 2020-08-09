TV Serial Radha Krishna Jodi A Couple In Real Life Too?

The dubbed version of the Hindi TV serial "Radha Krishna" is being telecast on Star Suvarna channel in Kannada. The serial has conquered the minds of many of its viewers. Especially, Radha and Krishna characters portrayed by Sumedh and Mallika are liked by many viewers.

Now, there is gossip doing rounds that these pair are a couple in real Life also! People who have watched their chemistry on the screen are wonderstruck with awe and are speculating that they are in love in real life also.

However, Sumedh Mudgalkar in an interview with a leading English daily has cleared the air about this. The actor, who has portrayed Krishna in the popular TV serial, says that he actually is amused by such gossips. "Gossips about my personal life, Marriage, and Love never hurts me. It remains personal forever. I and Mallika enjoy seeing the videos and gossip that are appearing on social media. We are noticing what all the talk and report about us. Mallika is an important person in my life. She is good at heart and we don't get perturbed by such gossips," quips Sumedh.

He also said that he and Mallika are good friends and have understood each other well and didn't fail to add that Mallika has improved her acting skills of late and he feels proud of it.

We all know that lead actors tend to fall in love during shoots. Their chemistry is so strong that they go on to become couples in real life too. Ranveer-Deepika is one such recent example. They acted as lead actors in Ram Leela and Padmaavat and then took their relationship to the next level.

Now, as regards Sumedh and Mallika of Radha Krishna serial, viewers are so happy with the chemistry that they are voting theirs as the best jodi.