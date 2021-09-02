Vikrant Rona First Glimpse: Kichcha Sudeep is the lord of the dark in this spine chilling First Glimpse

Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer Vikrant Rona was the first mega-budget films to have hit the floors in the early days of the pandemic and the anticipation for its release scales up with each announcement from its makers. On the occasion of superstar's birthday, the makers drop an exciting First Glimpse that is sure to incite goosebumps among viewers. The glimpse follows the narration of a world that sees the entry of Vikrant Rona striking fear into his his enemies heart. The visuals complement Kichcha Sudeep's swag who is called the lord of the dark by the narrator. Aptly titled 'The Deadman's Anthem' the first glimpse is sure to take the expectations for the film a few notches higher.

Director Anup Bhandari says, "I am very happy that we got to celebrate Sudeepa sir's birthday with 'Deadman's Anthem' first glimpse reveal of Vikrant Rona. Vikrant rona is a mysterious character and the first glimpse captures that. While making the film, I was aware of its humongous scale, but Sudeepa sir's embodiment of the titular hero has elevated it even further. Happy birthday to him."

Producer Jack Manjunath says, "We wish Sudeepa sir the warmest birthday wishes with the First Glimpse of Vikrant Rona. It's incredible and we're raring to go on such a positive note. His energy, passion and his will to make cinema that's big enough to withstand the test of time is what makes Vikrant Rona special."

Vikrant Rona is a multilingual action adventure that will see a 3-D release in 14 languages and 55 countries. Directed by Anup Bhandari, produced by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath, co-produced by Alankar Pandian, music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, the film features sets designed by Award winning art director Shivkumar and frames lit up by DOP William David. It stars Kichcha Sudeepa, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez.