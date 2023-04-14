Was Sanjay Dutt really injured during shooting on KD set?

Director Jogi Prem is always ahead in terms of publicity. He is known for promoting even small things in a big way. However, there is a suspicion that the incident at the shooting spot was covered up. There is a rumour that Sanjay Dutt's injury while shooting the action scene has been kept under wraps. The incident that took place on Friday has come to light now.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is currently acting in Kannada movie KD. There is information that Sanjay Dutt was injured during the action shooting of this movie. Sanjay got injured while doing bomb blast episode in an adventure scenario. The scenario was composed by action director Ravi Varma. This is a Dhruva Sarja and Jogi Prem combination movie and the shooting of the fighting scene is going on. It is being said that Sanjay Dutt got injured on his elbow and face during the bomb blast. The accident took place on the set at Magadi Road, Bengaluru. On the one hand, there is news that Sanjay Dutt is injured, on the other hand, Sanjay took part in his friend's birthday celebration and posted those photos on social media as if nothing happened to him. While action director Ravi Varma posted a picture with Prem. So, the film team has to clarify what actually happened there.

This is the first movie of Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja combination and it is Sanjay's second Kannada film. Another Bollywood artist is acting in this movie, Shilpa Shetty has come back to Kannada through this movie. On Thursday, Director Prem said, "Reports are going around stating that there was an explosion on the sets of KD which resulted in a serious injury to Sanju Baba. These reports are false. Yes there was a small incident but #SanjayDutt is perfectly fine and shooting has resumed. Thank you for your concern." Also in a tweet Sanjay Dutt stated, There are reports of me getting injured. I want to reassure everyone that they are completely baseless. By God's grace, I am fine and healthy. I am shooting for the film KD and the team's been extra careful while filming my scenes. Thank you everyone for reaching out and your concern.