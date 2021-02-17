We Have Been Mute Spectators For Long: Ramya On Disha Ravi’s Arrest

Former Sandalwood actress Ramya who is also familiar to the Kollywood audience as Divya Spandana has become quite active on social media. She keeps airing her views on matters of national importance. Being a staunch supporter of the Indian National Congress party (INC), Ramya often takes a dig at the BJP ruled NDA over the Central government over their policies.

The latest we hear is that the actress has expressed her displeasure over the arrest of environmentalist Disha Ravi. "Disha Ravi is a Bangalorean and a Kannada woman. She is innocent. It is not a crime to support farmers. We should stand by her," thus stated Ramya on her social media timeline.

"If Disha Ravi who is aged 21 years old is in jail, we are all together responsible for her plight. We have been mute spectators to this sort of happenings for a long time now. When did we all last speak responsibly about such things? Have we forgotten about people's strength? Have we forgotten that this country is ours? Ramya questioned citizens of India on social media.

Disha Ravi has been topping social media trends over the last few days after she was picked up by the police for her alleged link to an online toolkit sent by environmental activist Greta Thunberg. The police arrested her on Feb 13. Disha Ravi's arrest has gained a lot of international attention.

Here's a look at what Ramya posted on FB in support of Disha Ravi and farmers







