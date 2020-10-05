What Sanjjanaa Galrani Googled Before Arrest in Drugs Racket 

Sandalwood actor Sanjjanaa Galrani, who is now in the police net for her involvement in drugs Mafia sensed her arrest in advance after the arrest of another famous sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi, it has emerged.

We hear from various sources that the actor had searched in Google about the eventualities she might face in case she gets caught in the drug net and gets arrested by the investigating agencies. She is said to have searched about the NDPS acts to know about the consequences if one gets proved about one's involvement in a drug racket, like the quantum of punishment and so on.

Sanjjanaa became alert and active after Ragini was arrested. While she was pretending to justify her innocence about her involvement in the racket in front of the media on one hand, she is said to have been doing research through Google together with consulting a few people who very well knew about the NDPS acts on the other.

Sanjjanaa was arrested by CCB based on the inputs given by her associate Rahul. Though the actor furiously rejected the allegations in the beginning she had to yield after evidences were shown by CCB about her involvement in the racket. She was sent to women Rehabilitation centre where she was investigated and finally she landed at Parappana Agrahara central Jail in Bengaluru.

Now, we hear that both the actors' bail petitions were rejected by the court to prevent them from tampering with the evidences. Now, they have been shifted to ordinary cells. Prashanth Sambargi, who had exposed Sanjjanaa Galrani through social media has said that he would file a defamation case against Sanjjanaa for an amount of 10 crores.

It may be recalled that Sanjjanaa had abused Prashanth Sambargi using bad language on social media. "I am from Belagavi. My Sambargi family is large hence I am filing a defamation case claiming ten crores from the actor," thus stated the social worker.