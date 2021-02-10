What Will Ragini Dwivedi Reveal In The Press Meet?

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi who grabbed headlines for her links to the drugs racket in the film industry was released on bail recently. The actor visited CCB office recently. She also spoke to the media during her visit.

"Wait with patience. I will call for a press meet at an appropriate time and speak," said the actor. This is the first time Ragini Dwivedi visited the CCB office after her release from the jail. She put her signature in the presence of the investigation officer named Puneet.

"As per the condition of the court during my release on bail, I have come here to sign and that's all. Nothing more than that. When I got released from jail, I had said that I would be holding a press meet. I say that even today. Wait with patience and I will call for a press meet at an appropriate time and speak," Ragini said. People, however, are inquisitive about when Ragini would call for a press meet and what all she is going to reveal.

By the way, currently Ragini is spending time with her family. Ragini had taken part in some poojas along with her family after she got released from jail. The actor had shared those photos on social media.

She had also visited a Dargah at Akkipet and distributed food to the needy. During this visit she had spoken to the media and had said that she has offers for movies and she is listening to scripts. The actor has decided to commence her shooting from the end of this month.

Ragini underwent imprisonment in a drug racket case for about 143 days and she was given conditional bail by supreme court a few days ago. Ragini had stated that her confidence in judiciary got strengthened after Supreme court granted her bail.