Why Auto Drivers Love Kannada Actor Shankar Nag?

Late actor Shankar Nag is still a name to reckon with in the Kannada film industry. The name has been etched in the minds of Karnataka people.

The actor was one of the most dynamic personalities which the Kannada film industry has seen so far. The energy and enthusiasm with which the late actor would work is remembered by his contemporaries in the industry even today.

Shankar Nag was a successful actor, director, producer, and a wonderful technician. He was energy personified and an inspiration for people with dreams and aspirations. He became an idol for auto drivers after the release of his movie "Auto Raja".

The inscriptions we see on auto-rickshaws even today stand as testimony to the love of auto drivers towards the actor. He was the favourite actor of people of all walks of life. His fans celebrated his 66th birth anniversary on November 9. Auto drivers celebrate this day with great love every year. We can see the photo of the late actor in most of the auto-rickshaws, lorries, and tempo vans and mini lorries, in almost every district of Karnataka.

Many auto drivers have named their auto stands, auto vehicles after him. Hence Shankar Nag remains in the hearts of Kannada fans, especially auto drivers even today. 'Auto Raja', which was released in 1982 became a sensational movie during that time. Shankar Nag who portrayed the role of an honest Auto driver who works hard with honesty became an inspiration for auto drivers who began to follow his example.

Shankar Nag's serial "Malgudi Days" is still imprinted in the minds of TV viewers and it may be noted that a movie by the same name is getting ready. To sum it all, we can say there are innumerable people including artistes in the industry who remember the late actor even today.