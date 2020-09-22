Why Isn't Alva Son Arrested In Drugs Case, Asks Indrajit Lankesh

Sandalwood director Indrajit Lankesh whose startling revelations on the drug abuse in the film industry have prompted the related investigative agencies to plunge into action and probe the drugs racket, has made another explosive comment.

The Sandalwood director has lambasted the authorities stating that investigations are not going on in the right direction. The director who called a press meet, said he provided all the details to the CCB which he had about two weeks ago but expressed his anguish about the way the investigations are going on.

He said that his aim was to create awareness among the younger generation. People know what happened after I exposed some names which included children of politicians, senior directors, event managers and so on, but I am not happy the way CCB is handling the case.

Indrajit added that our respect for the agency will increase if they call and enquire about all these people without yielding to political pressure which will give a message to the state.

He questioned why the son of a senior director who is working in the government was not summoned and grilled. They are calling only unrelated people and enquiring them which sends a wrong signal that they are working under political pressure.

There are many political hands involved in this drug mafia, said Indrajit. Further, the Kannada filmmaker alleged that the Centre was not getting enough details from the ruling state BJP. Besides, they have not arrested A1 accused in this case.

He also questioned why politician's son Alva and son of a director who is a drug peddler have not been arrested yet. The director urged the agencies not to hush up the case and just work for the heck of it. If they dig up the old cases, the case will take up a different turn, he said. They are investigating only people who have no political background. If they investigate in the right direction many worms will come out of the can, opined Indrajit.