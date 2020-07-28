Will Dhruva-Rashmika Pogaru Song Kharabu Create Waves In Tollywood?

Pogaru is one of the most talked-about movies in Sandalwood. While Dhruva Sarja's look and attire in the movie is the highlight, one of the songs which were released by the makers a few months ago went viral and grabbed the headlines. By now you know which song we are talking about, yeah? It is Karabu song from Pogaru. The song is a chartbuster and is on top of every music lover's playlist, thanks to its catchy tune too.

Now, we hear the Telugu version of the song Kharabu from Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, "Pogaru", is all set to create a sensation in Tollywood also. The movie which is named as pogalu has created a buzz even before its release. The views of this particular song which was released in Kannada has so far exceeded nine crores. Now, the same song is ready to create sensation in Tollywood too. The song, "Kharabu", which is a hit in Kannada, will be released on August 6 in Telugu, as per the latest report.

This Kannada song has been penned and composed by Big Boss winner, Chandan Shetty. Fans are curious to know if this highly popular Kannada song will be a hit in Telugu too. The Telugu version of the "kharabu" song is sung by Anurag Singh.

Pogaru is an action thriller directed by Nanda Kishore. Produced by BK Gangadhar, the movie also stars Kai Geeene, Dhananjay and Raghavendra Rajkumar.