Yash To Work With Mufti Director Narthan Before Shankar?

Sandalwood Rocking star Yash's fans are inquisitive about the upcoming movies of their favourite star. After the hype created by KGF sequel, people are curious about the selection of Yash's future projects. The actor has been working only with the KGF team since 2017.

Earlier, it was said that the actor would work in a movie called "Kirathaka 2", but for some reason or the other the movie didn't go on floors. The last we heard was that Yash would be working with famous Tamil director Shankar who has given several superhit movies in Tamil. However, the latest we hear is that the Sandalwood actor would first work in a movie with a Kannada director.

As per the buzz, Sandalwood filmmaker Narthan who had directed a hit movie called 'Mufti' is said to have narrated a story to Yash and it is believed that the actor has given a green signal to the project. The film is expected to take off before Shankar's movie. Narthan had not ventured into any movie making after his movie 'Mufti'. The director, who is very concerned and particular about story content, is said to be very much convinced about this story.

The movie is also said to be at Pan India level like Yash's super successful film KGF, the sequel of which is expected to hit theatres soon. It is also confirmed that Yash would be working in a Shankar movie. Shankar has directed super hit movies like Indian, Robot, Anniyan, and Boys. Telugu star Ram Charan too is expected to star in a movie directed by Shankar. So people are wondering if it's the same movie or Shankar is doing two different movies.

Meanwhile, KGF chapter2 is gearing up to hit theatres on July 16. The movie will have Bollywood actors like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon besides our very own Prakash Raj and some other new actors. Meanwhile, Rocking star Yash's career is going great guns with back to back projects in his kitty.