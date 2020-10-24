Yash's KGF Chapter 1, Shivanna's Tagaru Re-release In Theatres

Looks like this is the era of re-release of movies. Producers have been running from pillar to post to get their movies released in theatres prior to coronavirus bringing the entire world to its knees.

Now, due to people hesitating to come to theatres, producers are holding back their movies from getting released as they feel that they may not get much dividend in proportion to their efforts.

This has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the movies that were lying in boxes due to non availability of theatres prior to the Corona era. Also, some movies are getting re-released like Love Mocktail, Shivarjuna, and Diya.

Now, we hear that even some old sandalwood blockbusters like KGF 1 and hatrick hero Shivarajkumar starrer Tagaru also have hit the silver screen. KGF Chapter 1 has been released in PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, throughout the country.

This movie was released in 2018 on December 21 worldwide in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and had earned more than 250 crores. The movie has the reputation of being watched by highest number of viewers in Amazon Prime video, and had won the National award for best special effect and stunt departments during the 66th national awards function.

It is a known fact that theatres were among the sectors most hit during the corona menace. So with blockbusters making a comeback through re-release, it remains to be seen if they can make some quick bucks.