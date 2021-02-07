Yesteryear Actress Mahalakshmi To Make Sandalwood Comeback in TRP Rama

Famous multilingual actress of yesteryears Mahalakshmi has come back into tinsel world after a lapse of thirty years.

The actress, who was famous some decades ago, has appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies. Her pairing with Ananth Nag was very popular during those days. The actress who had settled in Chennai has made a comeback into sandalwood through a movie called 'TRP Rama'. Mahalakshmi will be seen in a pivotal role in this movie which is being directed by Ravi Prasad who will also act in the movie.

The director has said that he was searching for a suitable actor to match this character in the movie for the past one year. "This is a very important character. We have been searching for the past one year for an actor who fits into this character. It should be like Arundhathi Nag in the movie "Jogi". We tried to bring Shilpa of 'Janumada Jodi' and Archana of "Ondu Muththina Kathe", and we were able to bring Mahalakshmi at last. When we narrated her the story she had not said anything. Than after a few days, she herself called us. When an actor is working in movies after a span of 30 years it is natural for him or her to go for a good story. Mahalakshmi has liked the story very much," says director Ravi.

Usually people identify a person with his skin colour, and his looks. This movie tells how such perceptions will have influence on people. The movie is based on a true story. Such things happen in every one's life. The movie also shows the role of media in such matters. People are attracted by negative and spicy news items. The movie constitutes all these aspects, adds Ravi Prasad. Guru Prasad Narnad who had worked as assistant director for movies "Harivu" and "Nathicharami" will do camera work for this movie. And Praveen sooda will be working as assistant director for this movie.