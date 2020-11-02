Yogaraj Bhat Pens Different Story For Shivarajkumar-Prabhudeva

Mungaru Male fame Yogaraj Bhat will be directing a movie for the first time with Shivarajkumar in the lead role. Another special feature about this movie is that dance king Prabhudeva will also be seen with the hattrick Hero in this movie.

But the title of the movie and details about other members of the star cast are yet to be finalized. We know that when successful directors collaborate with stars, expectation reaches a peak.

Sandalwood fans have already expressed their joy on social media and there is a flood of posts hailing this attempt by the producers. As per the present reports, Yogaraj Bhat who is known for writing unique love stories of different wave length for the present younger generation, has come out of his comfort zone and has written a story with a different theme for the sake of Shivanna and Prabhudeva.

We hear that the story runs in the year 1960. Since the actors have passed off their middle age we cannot hope to see them in love stories. So, the movie will be most likely be an action drama. We hear both actors have given their consent after hearing the plot from Yogaraj Bhat. Shivarajkumar is said to have assisted Yogaraj Bhat while narrating the story to Prabhu Deva.

Yogaraj Bhat has thanked both the actors for accepting the story and lauded their simplicity. It is worth mentioning here that Prabhudeva is making a comeback to sandalwood after a span of 18 years. His last Kannada film was H2O in a full fledged role which had Real Star Upendra as the lead actor. The actor had appeared in a guest role in "Manasella Neene".