Sandhya Theater Stampede Incident: Rahul Ramakrishna Retracts Comments on Issue

The stampede incident at Sandhya Theater during the release of Pushpa 2 has sparked a lot of debate recently. When Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the incident, many celebrities came forward to support him.

Comedian Rahul Ramakrishna also expressed his views, criticising the police's handling of the situation. However, he has now retracted his earlier comments.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand released a video clarifying what happened at the theater, which went viral after Rahul shared it following a press meet. Rahul later stated, "I was not properly informed about the incident that day. I am taking back the comments I made." A netizen responded positively, saying, "Your attitude is very good, Anna. Standing up for the truth is more important than anything else. You are at the forefront in such matters. I am proud to see you." Rahul liked the comment and thanked the netizen.

In his original post, Rahul had said:

"The incident at Sandhya Theatre is unfortunate. But how can one person be held responsible for a failure in law and order? The police should have been more cautious when celebrities attended public events. They should have taken precautions, knowing the crowd size. Why were so many people allowed in at once? Stampedes can happen during religious events or political meetings, but why don't we see such quick responses in those cases? The victim's family should receive proper compensation. While nothing can bring back their loss, it's not right to hold one person accountable in such situations."