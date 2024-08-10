‘Sangharshana’ movie review: A gripping thriller with a social message

Mahindra Pictures’ Production Number 1 film, Sangharshana, has hit theaters with much anticipation. Directed by S. Chinna Venkatesh and produced by Valluri Srinivas Rao, the movie was released on August 9th in both Telugu and Tamil languages. With a strong narrative and engaging performances, let’s dive into how Sangharshana fares as a thriller with a social message.

Story:

The story follows Chaitanya (Chaitanya Pasupuleti) and Sanyukta (Raseeda Bhanu), a couple living a happy life until an unexpected event turns their world upside down. As they navigate this turmoil, the city is rocked by a series of gruesome murders. The connection between Chaitanya and these murders forms the crux of the plot. Police officer Deepak (Shiva) is assigned to investigate the murders, leading him to uncover the involvement of Karan and his gang. The film unravels the mystery behind these events and the link between Chaitanya and the crimes.

Performances:

The performances are a standout in Sangharshana. Chaitanya Pasupuleti and Raseeda Bhanu deliver strong performances, effectively portraying the emotions of their characters. Shiva Ramachandra Varapu as the investigating officer and Karan as the antagonist add depth to the story with their convincing portrayals. Express Hari’s comedic timing provides much-needed relief in this intense thriller. Despite being a debutant, director S. Chinna Venkatesh handles the cast with the finesse of an experienced filmmaker.

Technicalities:

The technical aspects of the film are well-executed. Director S. Chinna Venkatesh deserves praise for crafting a film that not only entertains but also raises awareness about the crimes prevalent in society today. K.V. Prasad and Sudhakar Batla’s cinematography captures the suspenseful mood of the narrative effectively. The editing by Bonthala Nageshwar Reddy is crisp, keeping the pacing tight and engaging. Aditya Sriram’s music, especially the background score, enhances the tension and atmosphere of the film. Producer Valluri Srinivas Rao’s commitment to maintaining high production values is evident, as no expense was spared in bringing this story to life.

Analysis:

Sangharshana is a thriller with a gripping screenplay that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. The film’s strong social message, combined with its thrilling narrative, makes it a must-watch for everyone. In conclusion, Sangharshana is a film that the whole family can watch together, offering both entertainment and important insights into societal issues.