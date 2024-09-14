Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film with Mrunal Thakur gets a cute title

Mrunal Thakur, who has been troubling the cinema world with one back-to-back venture in different industries, is now gearing up for a new biggie in Bollywood. She is not letting recent Telugu film Family Star opposite Vijay Deverakonda's poor reception at the box office dampen her spirit.

The actress has signed on for the Hindi film, much like how this is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali under his home banner. Also titled Tum Hi Ho, this film stars Mrunal Thakur with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi in a romantic lead. It promises to be a love-centric drama, and fans are already exciting themselves with the fresh pairing of Mrunal and Siddhant.

The film has been under production since May 2023. Currently, it is being filmed in the picturesque regions of Uttarakhand. Tum Hi Ho will be a love story that revolves around the narrative and style Bhansali is known for sensibilities of breathtakingly beautiful and emotional depth. Directed by Mom fame Ravi Udyawar, End.

As Mrunal continues to expand her career across different languages, Tum Hi Ho is shaping up to be one of her most anticipated projects in Hindi cinema. The film features all the prospects of promising a coupled love story with strong visual and emotional appeal.











