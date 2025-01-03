Sankranthi ki Vastunam Trailer to Launch on January 6 in Nizamabad

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming Telugu film Sankranthi ki Vastunam is set to be unveiled on January 6 in Nizamabad. The announcement has created a buzz among Venkatesh fans and cinephiles, raising expectations for the festival season release.

The film, which promises to be a family entertainer packed with drama, emotions, and festive vibes, has already garnered attention with its promotional material. The trailer launch in Nizamabad is expected to be a grand affair, with the cast and crew attending the event to interact with fans and share their excitement about the project.

Directed by a promising filmmaker Anil Ravipudi and featuring a talented cast of Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chowdary, Muralidhar Goud Sankranthi ki Vastunam revolves around the themes of family values and the celebration of traditions. The makers are strategically planning this event to connect with audiences across the Telugu states, ensuring the festive spirit of Sankranthi resonates through their film.