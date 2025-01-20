Sankranthi Vasthunam Box Office: Here's How Much it Collected

Sankranthi continues to do well at the box office, becoming a big hit this Sankranthi. Starring Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi, this family film has outperformed movies like Game Changer and Daku Maharaj and even surpassed RRR's box office collections on its sixth day.

Rs. 100 Crore Share in Six Days

Released on January 14, Sankranthi made a huge impact, earning Rs. 12.5 crore in share across AP and Telangana on its sixth day. This is the highest sixth-day collection ever for a film in these states.

Breaking down the collections from the sixth day:

Nizam: Rs. 4.01 crore

East Godavari: Rs. 1.23 crore

West Godavari: Rs. 0.73 crore

Krishna: Rs. 0.93 crore

Guntur: Rs. 0.89 crore

Nellore: Rs. 0.39 crore

Vizag: Rs. 2.18 crore

Seeded: Rs. 2.14 crore

Overall, the film collected Rs. 12.5 crore in Telugu states and Rs. 16.12 crore worldwide on its sixth day. Remarkably, Sankranthi has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore share mark in just six days.

Record-Breaking Collections

Released on Sankranthi day, January 14, the movie set a sensational record, grossing over Rs. 45 crore worldwide on its opening day. Due to positive word-of-mouth, the film's collections continued to rise, and it is now on track to surpass Rs. 200 crore in worldwide collections. The film's net collections have already reached Rs. 160 crore worldwide.

In terms of share alone, Sankranthi has broken Venkatesh's previous career records, reaching Rs. 100 crore in just six days. This marks the second-best performance in the career of director Anil Ravipudi, surpassing his earlier successes F2 and F3.

With a clear edge over the competition, the film is expected to cross the Rs. 200 crore milestone by the end of its second weekend. The lack of positive responses for other Sankranthi releases has further bolstered Sankranthi's box office performance.