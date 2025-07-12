Santosh Sobhan’s ‘Couple Friendly’ gears up for bilingual release

Santosh Sobhan is all set to charm audiences in his upcoming romantic drama Couple Friendly, which is being made as a bilingual in Telugu and Tamil. Directed by Ashwin Chandrasekar and produced by UV Concepts under the presentation of the prestigious UV Creations banner, the film also stars Manasa Varanasi as the female lead. Co-produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P., the project is being mounted on a grand scale and is shaping up to be a musical romantic entertainer.

On the occasion of Santosh Sobhan’s birthday, the makers unveiled a special poster, giving audiences a glimpse of his character. The poster presents Santosh as a quintessential middle-class Telugu boy residing in Chennai, setting the tone for a story rooted in everyday urban life with a romantic twist.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Chennai, Couple Friendly promises a fresh narrative, blending music, emotions, and love. With the film’s production and post-production now complete, the team is gearing up for a grand release in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

Touted to deliver a relatable yet heartwarming cinematic experience, Couple Friendly is expected to strike a chord with youth and family audiences alike. A release date announcement is expected soon.