Sapthagiri’s ‘Pelli Kaani Prasad’ first look unveiled

Actor Sapthagiri, known for his impeccable comic timing, is back with a full-fledged entertainer, Pelli Kaani Prasad, directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi. The film is produced by K.Y. Babu under Vision Group, alongside Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateshwar Goud, and Vybhav Reddy Mutyala, under the Thama Media Entertainments banner. Chaganti Cinematic World presents the film, which will be distributed by Dil Raju’s prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC).

The makers recently unveiled the film’s first look and title, sparking excitement among fans. PelliKaani Prasad is a humorous take on relationships and is inspired by Victory Venkatesh’s memorable character from Malleswari. The first-look poster showcases Sapthagiri in multiple amusing expressions, hinting at a laughter-packed ride for audiences.

Priyanka Sharma stars as the female lead, while Muralidhar Goud, Laxman, and Annapurnama play pivotal roles. With cinematography by Sujatha Siddarth, music composed by Shekar Chandra, and editing by Madhu, the film promises an engaging and vibrant experience.

Speaking about the film, the makers expressed confidence in its entertaining storyline and Sapthagiri's performance, ensuring a fun-filled theatrical experience. With its lively narrative and engaging humor, PelliKaani Prasad is set to charm audiences of all ages.The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 21, adding to the list of highly anticipated comedies this year.
















