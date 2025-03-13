Sapthagiri’s ‘PelliKaani Prasad’ trailer promises a hilarious ride

Comedian-turned-hero Sapthagiri is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film, PelliKaani Prasad. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi, the film is produced by K.Y. Babu of Vision Group, in association with Bhanu Prakash Goud, SukkaVenkateshwar Goud, and Vybhav Reddy Mutyala under the Thama Media Entertainments banner.

The makers have now unveiled the film’s trailer, which teases a fun-filled entertainer with an interesting premise. Sapthagiri plays Prasad, a man born into the Katnam family, where taking dowry is a deep-rooted tradition. His father, played by Muralidhar Goud, demands a staggering ₹2 crore dowry, making it nearly impossible for Prasad to find a bride. Things take an unexpected turn when he meets a middle-class girl who dreams of settling abroad, setting the stage for a comedy-packed narrative.

The film’s lighthearted take on societal norms, combined with Sapthagiri’s comic timing, is expected to be a major highlight. Priyanka Sharma plays the female lead, adding charm to this entertaining tale. With Sujatha Siddarth’s cinematography and Shekar Chandra’s music, the film promises a visually appealing and engaging experience.

Presented by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), PelliKaani Prasad is all set to hit theaters on March 21st, offering a mix of humor, drama, and social satire.















