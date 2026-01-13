Sara Arjun reveals she signed Telugu debut Euphoria before Dhurandhar came her way

Mumbai: Actress Sara Arjun has shared a fascinating insight into her career trajectory, revealing that she had already signed on for the Telugu film Euphoria before her Dhurandhar role entered her horizon.

In an exclusive interview with a leading newws portal, Sara explained that Euphoria – directed by seasoned filmmaker Gunasekhar – was confirmed before she even knew about her part in the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar. The young actor called this a significant milestone as she prepares to make her debut in Tollywood with the youth-centric drama Euphoria.

Sara’s journey in films began very early, with her first screen appearance in a TV commercial at just 18 months old, followed by her cinematic debut at the age of six in the Tamil movie Deiva Thirumagal. She later entered Bollywood with the 2013 horror-thriller Ek Thi Daayan and has since appeared in acclaimed projects, including Ponniyin Selvan.

Her recent performance in Dhurandhar opposite Ranveer Singh has earned her widespread recognition, with audiences and critics alike praising her screen presence. The success of Dhurandhar has brought Sara further into the spotlight, reinforcing her rising stature in Indian cinema.

Euphoria, which marks Sara’s Telugu debut, is shaping up as a coming-of-age tale that promises to showcase her versatility across different film industries. Earlier reports highlighted that producer Neelima Guna cast Sara for the role after being impressed by her acting skills, even as she was busy with the Euphoria shoot when Dhurandhar came calling.