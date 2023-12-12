‘Sarada Saradaga’ from ‘Saindhav’ has lovely vibes

The promotional activities of Victory Venkatesh’s milestone 75th film “Saindhav” under the direction of SaileshKolanu are in full swing. The team is organising an event for every update. The promotional content released so far bagged huge applause. Now, the makers unveiled the film’s second single at VVIT College in the presence of students.

The song “Sarada Saradaga” was composed by Santhosh Narayanan and it was a mellifluous number with lovely vibes. The song starts with a lovely conversation between Venkatesh and Shraddha Srinath. She is not his wife but wants to be a family member. Then, we get to see the adorable journey of the two along with Venky’s daughter played by Sara.The song shows some heart-melting moments between the three, such as the kid taking care of him when he’s got high temperatures, Shraddha signing on mother’s column, and Venky attending the school’s annual day function to cheer up his daughter.

Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics describe the bonding between them, while Anurag Kulkarni’s voice brings that special charm to the song.

While the first song connects well to the masses and youth, this one will connect to families. The movie is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment, while the cinematography is by SManikandan. AvinashKolla is the Production Designer, and Garry BH is the editor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Ruhani Sharma, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jayaprakash are the other prominent cast of the movie. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer. “Saindhav” will be released in all South Indian languages and Hindi on January 13th, 2024.







