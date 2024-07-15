  • Menu
Sarath Kumar, Devayani comes on board for ‘Siddharth 40’

Sarath Kumar, Devayani comes on board for ‘Siddharth 40’
Hero Siddharth has teamed up with the blockbuster team for his milestone 40th film. This highly anticipated project is directed by Sri Ganesh, known for the acclaimed film "8 Thottakkal." The film will be produced by Arun Vishwa, the successful producer of the hit "Maveeran," under the banner of Shanthi Talkies, and will be made in both Telugu and Tamil.

In an exciting development, the makers have announced that star actor Sarath Kumar and actress Devyani will play key roles in the film. Their characters are set to be crucial to the storyline, adding significant weight to the project.

Director Sri Ganesh has crafted a powerful script for #Siddharth40, promising a gripping narrative. The movie will be produced with a high budget and top-notch production values, ensuring a cinematic experience of the highest quality.Further details about the cast and technical team will be announced soon, building anticipation for what promises to be a major release in Siddharth's career.

