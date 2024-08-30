‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ marks second best opening in Nani’s career

Natural Star Nani continues his streak of successes with his latest action drama, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya. The film has received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike, establishing itself as a hit from day one.

Opening to strong word of mouth, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram has made an impressive impact at the box office, grossing a remarkable Rs. 25 crore on its opening day. This marks Nani’s second-best opening day performance, following closely behind his previous blockbuster, Dasara. The film's positive reception has sparked a surge in ticket sales, with the first weekend expected to see packed theaters and even higher collections, solidifying the movie’s position as a major success.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Sai Kumar, Murali Sharma, and Subhalekha Sudhakar, all of whom deliver powerful performances that contribute to the film’s appeal. Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Nani, adding charm and depth to the narrative.





Produced by DVV Danayya under the prestigious DVV Entertainment banner, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram benefits from top-notch production values and technical excellence. Jakes Bejoy’s exceptional background score further elevates the film, adding intensity and emotion to the action-packed sequences.



With Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Nani has once again proven his box office prowess, delivering a film that resonates with both critics and audiences. As the weekend progresses, the film is poised to achieve even greater heights, reinforcing Nani’s status as one of the leading stars in Telugu cinema.