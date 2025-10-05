Satya Reddy makes Hollywood debut with ‘King Buddha’

Celebrated Tollywood filmmaker Satya Reddy is making his grand Hollywood debut with King Buddha, an ambitious project aimed at promoting world peace on a global scale. The film’s poster was launched in a glittering event held in Texas, USA, attended by film producers, fans, and several distinguished guests.

Former Cedar Park Mayor Matt Powell unveiled the poster as Chief Guest. Praising the initiative, Powell said, “Gautama Buddha’s teachings continue to inspire peace across the world. I’m proud that my friend Satya Reddy, a Telugu filmmaker, is producing this film directly in Hollywood with such a noble vision.” He also assured his support, offering local facilities for shooting if required.

Producer Shailar revealed that King Buddha will be made with an unlimited budget and cutting-edge technical standards. He said he was inspired by Reddy’s earlier film UkkuSatyagraham, which explored Buddhism’s peaceful philosophy.

Director Satya Reddy, who has over 30 years of experience as an actor, writer, and filmmaker, said, “King Buddha will unite talent from Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood. We will begin filming soon at a historic Buddhist monastery in India, in the presence of renowned monks and scholars.”

Reddy, known for films like Sardar Chinnapareddy, Siddham, and UkkuSatyagraham, was honored at the event by fans, NRIs, and industry leaders for his historic Hollywood debut.