As per the latest reports in film Nagar, the movie Love Mocktail gets a remake in Telugu. Love Mocktail is a successful film in Kannada which has garnered the attention of youth audiences. Satyadev and Tamannah are going to play the lead roles in the film now. The makers are gearing up to begin the shoot once the things get back to normalcy.

Bhavna Ravi and Nagsekhar are producing the film. Nagsekhar is the director too. Kala Bhairava is the music director of the movie. Satya Hegde is the film's cinematographer. The film unit is going to reveal the details of other cast and crew soon.

Love Mocktail is also getting a sequel in Kannada. The original makers are already busy with the pre-production works of the sequel. Stay tuned to us for more details.