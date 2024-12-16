Satyadev Turns Giver in aha OTT’s Zebra Contest, Fans Can Win His Favorite Accessories

HYDERABAD: With a heartwarming gesture that has fans buzzing with excitement, actor Satyadev Kancharana has donated his prized watch and glasses as part of a unique contest on aha OTT, offering a rare opportunity to win exclusive accessories worn by the stars of the much-awaited Telugu thriller Zebra. The movie, set to debut on aha OTT on December 20, 2024, promises a gripping tale of suspense, crime, and drama, with Satyadev in the lead role.

The contest was unveiled at a vibrant press event attended by the film’s cast and crew, including Satyadev, producer SN Reddy, actress Usha Shree, aha’s Chief Marketing Officer Vipin Unni, and Vice President of Content Acquisition Srinivas Kumar Balabommala. The excitement reached its peak when Satyadev personally handed over his favorite watch and glasses to be won by lucky fans who participate in the special Zebra contest.

For those eager to be part of this unforgettable experience, subscribing to aha Gold comes with a special perk: early access to the movie, available 48 hours before its official release. Subscribers will not only be the first to witness the thrilling events unfold on screen, but also stand a chance to win Satyadev’s personal accessories, as well as items worn by fellow cast member Sunil. The contest serves as a unique way to connect with the audience while giving them a tangible piece of the film’s star power.

Directed by Eashvar Karthic, Zebra had already made waves during its theatrical run in November 2024, earning praise for its compelling storyline. The film follows Surya (Satyadev), a bank employee who inadvertently finds himself ensnared in a complex financial scam, setting off a chain of intense and nail-biting events. The ensemble cast also includes Daali Dhananjaya, Sathyaraj, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sunil, and many others, ensuring a powerhouse of performances.

Satyadev shared his excitement for the collaboration with aha OTT, saying, “This is a very special moment for me. It’s my first experience with a press event for an acquired film, and I’m thrilled to see how deeply aha is supporting Zebra. I’m incredibly grateful for the love I’ve received for the film, and I can’t wait for fans who missed it in theaters to enjoy it now on aha OTT.”

aha’s Chief Marketing Officer, Vipin Unni, remarked, “We believe Zebra will be a game-changer for aha, and we’re excited to bring this thriller to the audiences in a fresh, engaging way. With aha Gold, viewers not only get early access to the film, but they also get to take home a piece of Zebra—something truly special.”

Srinivas Kumar Balabommala, Vice President of Content Acquisition, echoed this sentiment, adding, “We’re grateful to Satyadev for trusting aha with this incredible film. Like Locked, Zebra is poised to be another big hit on our platform.”

Don’t miss out on your chance to be part of this thrilling contest and watch Zebra from the comfort of your home, with the added excitement of winning Satyadev’s exclusive watch and glasses. Subscribe to aha Gold and join the excitement before the official release on December 20, 2024!

