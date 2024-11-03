Sci-Fi Thriller Rahasya Idam Jagat Promises a Unique Theatrical Experience

Rahasya Idam Jagath, a science fiction and mythological thriller, is captivating attention with its intriguing promotional content. Set to explore themes from Indian mythology intertwined with science fiction, the film promises a fresh cinematic experience, as highlighted by its lead actresses, Manasa Veena and Sravanti Pratipati. The movie, which includes unique discussions on concepts like the Sri Chakra and elements from ancient epics, is slated for a theatrical release on November 8.

Directed by Komal R. Bharadwaj and produced under the Single Cell Universe Production banner by Padma and Hiranya Ravinoothala, Rahasya Idam Jagat stars Rakesh Galebi, Sravanti Pratipati, Manasa Veena, and Bhargav Gopinatham in pivotal roles. The film's teaser and trailer have received an overwhelming response, drawing praise from prominent figures like writer Vijayendra Prasad and actor Sudheer Babu.

Lead actress Manasa Veena shared her excitement about her role in the film, marking her feature film debut. Having previously worked in Hollywood short films and web series, Manasa shared that the role of Aruni Acharya resonated with her personally. "The script connects mythology with science fiction through a time-travel theme, which immediately attracted me. Growing up, I loved stories like Harry Potter and read epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, which helped me prepare for this role. Director Komal Bharadwaj has poured his passion into this film, overcoming numerous challenges during the shoot," she explained, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work on the project while balancing a full-time job in the U.S.

Sravanti Pratipati, who plays the character Akira, also expressed her enthusiasm for the film, sharing that she was raised in Rajahmundry but completed her education and currently works in the U.S. A seasoned theater artist, Sravanti has acted in various Hollywood projects and stated that the opportunity to work on a Telugu film filmed in the U.S. was a pleasant surprise. "The film's concept and its trailer fascinated me. The storyline explores what could have happened during Hanuman's travel to other worlds, adding a unique dimension with time-travel," Sravanti noted, adding that she faced challenging weather conditions during the shoot, including sudden snowfall and extreme heat in American forests. She believes the film will provide a memorable theatrical experience for audiences.

With a talented cast and crew, Rahasya Idam Jagat brings together an impressive lineup of technicians and designers, including Taylor Blumel as Director of Photography, music by Gyan, and editing by Chota K Prasad. The production team overcame logistical hurdles to create a visually compelling film, with location shoots spanning across scenic yet challenging terrains in the U.S.

As the release date approaches, the team is optimistic that Rahasya Idam Jagat will be a standout addition to Telugu cinema, providing audiences with an experience that combines compelling storytelling with innovative visuals.