Senior Actor Sarath Babu's Son's Film Daksha Released on OTT

The horror thriller Daksha, featuring Ayush Tej, son of senior actor Sarath Babu, as the lead, is now available on OTT platforms.

Produced by Thallada Srinivas under the Sri Annapurna Creations banner and directed by Vivekananda Vikranth, the film was initially released in theaters on August 25, 2023, and received a positive response. Now, it is streaming on Bcineet OTT, Hungama OTT, and Tollywood Times YouTube.













On this occasion, co-producer and actor Thallada Sai Krishna shared,

"Just as we received great appreciation in theaters, we are confident that the film will be well-received on these OTT platforms as well. Daksha is a must-watch for horror thriller fans. We urge viewers to stay away from piracy and watch our film through official platforms. Every rupee is valuable to the producers, and we have already filed complaints against some piracy platforms."

Director Vivekananda Vikranth stated,

"Strong content, outstanding music, and stunning visuals are the key strengths of our film. Every actor in this movie will gain recognition for their performances."

The film features Ayush, Akhil, Anu, Nakshatra, Riya, Ravi Reddy, Shobhan Bogaraju, and Pawan in key roles, with dialogues by Shiva Kaku and music composed by Lalith Kiran.