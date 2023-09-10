September last week will be a bash at box-office

The postponement rumors of Prabhas starrer “Salaar” took everyone by surprise. The moment the news got leaked, other filmmakers shown interest to release their films on September 28. Recently, “Skanda” team announced that their film will release on September 28.





This Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela starrer is directed by Boyapati Srinivas. The promotional content released by the team created much more hype on the film and raised expectations around “Skanda,” and the film is poised for a good opening.









The other one is Kiran Abbavaram and Neha Sshetty’s “Rules Ranjann,” which is also releasing on the same date. This comedy-drama directed by Rathinam Krishna has gained decent buzz thanks to the chartbuster “Sammohanuda” song. The recently released trailer also promises a laughathon in theatres.

Youthful entertainer “Mad,” starring Jr NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, and Ananathika Sanilkumar is also up for a grand release on September 28. This movie is produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Sai Soujanya of Fortune 4 Cinema. Kalyan Shankar is the director.









Vivek Agnihotri, who delivered the blockbuster “The Kashmir Files,” is coming up with his next flick, “The Vaccine War.” This PAN Indian film aims to depict the COVID-19 vaccination drills in India. This film is also slated for a September 28 release. The movie team has started special screenings for USA audiences.









Director Srikanth Addala’s “Peddha Kapu 1” will hit the big screens on September 29. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Virat Karrna and Pragati Srivastava in the lead roles. This will be the immediate outing of Dwaraka Creations after the blockbuster “Akhanda.”









Now “Chandramukhi 2 starring Raghava Lawrence,” which is coming as sequel to the blockbuster Rajinikanth’s “Chandramukhi” has also announced that the film will be out on the same date. P Vasu, who also helmed the first instalment is directing the film. The announcement of this horror flick raised the curiosity in audience.

These films enjoy the long weekend advantage starting from September 28, which marks Milad-un-Nabi. Also, October 2 is a national holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanthi. Let’s see to what extent these films will utilize this holiday advantage.