Shaakuntalam OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's much-awaited costume drama, "Shaakuntalam," is set to release in theaters on April 14 and will later be available on Amazon Prime Video. As it is a big-budget film produced by Dil Raju, it may not be available on the OTT platform for at least five to eight weeks after its theatrical release.

Last year, Dil Raju, as the president of the Telugu Film Producers Council, passed a resolution to delay the digital premiere of new movies by at least five weeks for small-budget films and eight weeks for big-budget movies featuring major stars to boost box office attendance. Filmmaker Gunasekhar has adapted the mythological epic "Shakuntala" for the big screen, and "Shaakuntalam" marks the big screen debut of Tollywood star Allu Arjun's daughter, Allu Arha. In addition to Samantha and Arha, the movie features Dev Mohan, Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.