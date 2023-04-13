Shaakuntalam Receives Positive First Reactions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film "Shaakuntalam" had a special screening for the public on Tuesday, and the initial reactions have been positive. The audience who attended the show described the film as "mind-blowing" and praised the cast's performances.

Samantha, who plays the central character of Shakuntala, expressed her excitement about the positive response on social media and cannot wait for everyone to love the film when it releases on April 14. She also shared that her role in "Shaakuntalam" is the closest she could get to her dream of playing a Disney princess. After watching the film, Samantha tweeted that the movie brought one of their greatest epics to life endearingly and that she cannot wait for family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions in the film.