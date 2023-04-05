Shaakuntalam Release Trailer: It's A Glimpse Of King Dushyant And Shakuntala's Beautiful Love Tale

Shaakuntalam… At present, this Samantha and Dev Mohan's historical love tale is the most-awaited movie of this season! As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the release trailer and once again showcased a glimpse of King Dushyant and Shakuntala's love story. It made us witness Shakuntala's love, grief and pain in all one frame and made us go teary-eyed too.

Along with the makers, even Samantha also shared the release trailer on her Twitter page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, the makers also wrote, "Get ready to embark on an epic journey of love #Shaakuntalam worldwide release on April 14 in 3D & 2D http://bit.ly/ShaakuntalamReleaseTrailer".

Going with the trailer, it first showcased how King Dushyant reaches the tapovan and falls in love with Shakuntala. Later he suddenly needs to leave Shakuntala at tapovan itself and leaves to handle the war with demons. But due to the curse of Durvasa maharshi, King Dushyant forgets his connection with Shakuntala but as she turns pregnant, she decides to meet the King along with Gautami mata. But as he denies accepting her, she delivers the baby in tapovan itself! On the whole, the trailer is all lovely and emotional. Samantha and Dev Mohan aced their roles and looked grandeur in royal attires.

Casting Details Of Shaakuntalam:

• Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Shakuntala

• Dev Mohan as Dushyanta

• Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi

• Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi

• Aditi Balan as Priyamvada

• Ananya Nagalla as Anasuya

• Prakash Raj as Sarangi

• Gautami as Gautami

• Madhoo as Menaka

• Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi

• Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva

• Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura

• Allu Arha as Prince Bharata

• Varshini Sounderajan as Sanumathi

• Harish Uthaman

• Subbaraju

• Aadarsh Balakrishna

• Yash Puri

Shaakuntalam is directed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna under the 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…



