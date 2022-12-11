Shah Rukh Khan Rocks In The New Poster Of 'Besharam Rang' From Pathaan Movie…

Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with glam doll Deepika and energetic actor John Abraham for his next Pathaan. As he is coming back to the silver screens after a couple of years, all his fans are expecting the movie to create a high impact at the ticket windows. As the first single, "Besharam Rang…" is all set to be launched tomorrow, the makers created noise on social media by unveiling the first look posters of Shah Rukh and Deepika. Yesterday we have witnessed the glamorous poster of Deepika and today, they shared the rocking poster of SRK…



Even Shah Rukh also shared his new poster from the song on his Instagtram page and treated all his fans… Take a look

He looked amazing with the backdrop of picturesque blue sea and sported in a modish white shirt! SRK also wrote, "Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM- youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf | @vishaldadlani | @shekharravjiani | @shilparao | @caralisamonteiro | #Kumaar | @vaibhavi.merchant".

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it first showcased a glimpse of the past life SRK as he will be captured in his last mission and is shown being tortured. But he is back and looked amazing holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Then enters Deepika Padukone with black gown and walks down in style! Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.