Shah Rukh Khan shows interest on Balakrishna's film title?

It is widely known that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan joined forces with Kollywood director Atlee for a high budget entertainer. The film's shooting commenced a couple of weeks ago in Mumbai and has Nayanthara as the female lead.

Earlier, reports came out Atlee is planning to title the film as "Sanki." Now, the fresh update coming in from Bollywood circles is that the team is considering "Lion" as the title.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Said to be a commercial entertainer, reports suggest that SRK is playing dual roles in this Mumbai based 1998 gangster drama.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment banner in association with Karan Johar is producing the movie which is aiming for a 2022 theatrical release.

