Live
- Chandrayaan-3 to herald India's quantum leap in global arena: Union minister Jitendra Singh
- With 3rd Chandrayaan mission, ISRO aims to master soft landing on lunar surface
- 25.30 hour countdown for the launch of Chandrayaan 3 mission commences
- All Private and Government Schools in Delhi Closed till July 16
- RTC employees to get increased pension: Minister
- Two juveniles held for murder of 9-year-old tribal student in AP
- Schools in Noida to stay shut on July 14 as Yamuna crosses danger mark
- Parts of Delhi facing acute water shortage
- Sensex breaches record 66,000-mark, Nifty scales fresh lifetime high as IT, banking shares advance
- India achieves 173GW RE capacity, 120GW under implementation: Bhupinder Singh Bhalla
Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with his bald look poster
The prevue of “Jawan” is getting a solid response from all corners. The high octane prevue was filled with many exciting moments, but the biggest...
The prevue of “Jawan” is getting a solid response from all corners. The high octane prevue was filled with many exciting moments, but the biggest surprise was the bald look of Shah Rukh at the end. King Khan dancing to an old Hindi song is the most viral thing now on the internet.
Today SRK conducted an interactive session, and he took one and all by surprise by revealing the bald-look poster. The poster looks crazy with Shah Rukh in a never before avatar. The actor is seen holding a gun and giving a badass look. This Atlee directorial has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in crucial roles. Deepika Padukone plays a cameo. “Jawan,” produced by Gauri Khan, is all set to release on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.