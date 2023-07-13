Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans with his bald look poster

The prevue of “Jawan” is getting a solid response from all corners. The high octane prevue was filled with many exciting moments, but the biggest surprise was the bald look of Shah Rukh at the end. King Khan dancing to an old Hindi song is the most viral thing now on the internet.

Today SRK conducted an interactive session, and he took one and all by surprise by revealing the bald-look poster. The poster looks crazy with Shah Rukh in a never before avatar. The actor is seen holding a gun and giving a badass look. This Atlee directorial has Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in crucial roles. Deepika Padukone plays a cameo. “Jawan,” produced by Gauri Khan, is all set to release on 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.