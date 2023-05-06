Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Release Date Is Locked…

As the summer almost came to an end, now the makers of Bollywood and Tollywood are concentrating on August and September release dates. As the Dussehra and Diwali festive dates are also booked, they are looking forward to cash the Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi occasions. Even the makers of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan movie also went with the same funda and locked 7th September for the release of this most-awaited movie. Along with sharing the new poster of King Khan, they also shared this big news on social media…



Along with the makers, even Shah Rukh Khan also shared the release date poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

The poster showcased Shah Rukh Khan jumping from heights sporting in a cloth mask… This movie also has Kollywood’s ace actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. This movie will hit the theatres on 7th September, 2023…

This is the motion poster of the release date…

This Atlee’s directorial is being produced by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. But it postponed multiple times and now it will hit the big screens on 7th September, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.