Shahid Kapoor is 'back' on sets of action thriller 'Deva'
Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor, who was most recently seen in the science fiction romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', is now 'back' on the set of his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller, 'Deva'.
The movie stars Pooja Hegde, alongside Shahid.
The new schedule is unfolding in Mumbai, and it also features Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.
Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen pulling off high-octane action sequences, elevating the intensity of the film.
Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a monochrome picture, with his back towards the camera. He is wearing a sleeveless T-shirt, and jeans.
The actor is standing on a balcony, and smoke can be seen coming out of his mouth.
Shahid is flaunting his bulked up physique.
The post is captioned: " 'Back' on set DEVA!!"
One fan commented: "Deva is coming for ruling", another said: "all the best keep working hard."
'Deva' is directed by Rosshan Andrrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.
Meanwhile, in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Shahid shared the screen space with Kriti Sanon.