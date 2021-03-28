Shakeela Joins Congress in Kerala 

Actress Shakeela Begum who used to be seen in a lot of adult movies and had earned a big name during the 90s, is now confined to quality roles by keeping herself away from adult movies.

The actress, who has seen many ups and downs in her life, is now stepping into a new phase of her life. Shakeela has taken a plunge into active politics. Shakeela, who is now settled in Chennai, has joined Congress party amidst busy state legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Congress party has given her a big responsibility by making her the secretary of Human rights division. Shakeela is not new to politics. She had roped in by several parties in Kerala for canvassing during elections.

Shakeela has acted in about 250 movies including commerical and family movies other than adult movies. She was also seen in several TV shows.

Tamil Nadu is buzzing with election activities. Elections have been announced and nomination procedures are also over. The Congress has aligned with DMK and Shakeela will be canvassing on behalf of her party candidates throughout the state. It may be recalled that Kannada director Indrajith Lankesh had produced a movie based on the life story of Shakeela. Richa Chadda had played the role of Shakeela in this movie.

Shakeela was the heartthrob of many youths during the 90s. Even the producers of big star movies would hesitate to release their movies and used to postpone their release dates when Shakeela movies were running in theatres.