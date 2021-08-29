Shalini Pandey grabs attention with her latest photoshoot

It's been four years since Arjun Reddy has been released and the love and admiration for Shalini Pandey kept growing. The actress also stood as an inspiration in terms of weight loss transformation.

After putting her sole dedication and some good amount of time working on her body, Shalini kept posting a series of magnificent photoshoots of late. Her latest pictures in a one-shoulder black crop top paired with ripped denim are grabbing the attention of fashion lovers. Shalini donned bronze shimmery makeup and heavy smokey eyes. As for her hair, she left it open with messy waves. The actress completed the look with minimal accessories and strikes poses like no less than a supermodel.

On the work front, Shalini is busy with a social-comedy drama, "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" and "Maharaja" alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.