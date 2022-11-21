Shankarabharanam gets rare honour at Goa film festival

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry has received another rare honour at the ongoing 53rd edition of International Film Festival in Goa. The Telugu classic movie Shankarabharanam, directed by Kalatapasvi K Vishwanath was selected for the Indian Restored Classics category.

The National Film Archives of India has digitized five movies and Sankarabharanam (1980) was one among them. These films will be exhibited during the film festival. The other films include Ganashatru (1989) Bengali, Nanak Nam Jahaz Hai (1969) Punjabi, Nausherwan-e-Adil (1957) Hindi, and Satyajit Ray's Shatranj Ke Khilari (1977) in Urdu/Hindi.

The classic Sankarabharanam movie was released in 1980 and won several national awards for depicting the importance of Telugu culture and classical music. The film was produced by Edida Nageswara Rao under the banner -- Purnodaya Art Creations. The producer's son Edida Raja will attend the screening as a special invitee and receive the award.