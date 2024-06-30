Shanvi Srivastava goes for denim-on-denim look

Shanvi Srivastava is making waves with her latest photoshoot, setting pulses racing with a daring denim-on-denim ensemble. The actress took a bold fashion risk, and the result is nothing short of breathtaking.

In the photoshoot, Shanvi dons an unbuttoned denim shirt that barely contains her stunning curves, showcasing her toned abs and cleavage. The matching denim pants hug her figure perfectly, creating a striking silhouette that leaves fans speechless. Adding a touch of glam, Shanvi accessorized with a delicate gold necklace that glints beautifully against the denim.

Her hair, styled in loose waves, flows effortlessly, while her glossy makeup, featuring bold lashes and a perfect pink pout, enhances her confidence and sex appeal. This look marks a new level of daring for Shanvi, and it's clear she is absolutely rocking it.