‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ trailer connects to every middle-class person

The much-anticipated film "Sharathulu Varthisthai," featuring Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty, is all set to hit theaters on March 15th. Directed by Kumaraswamy (Akshara) and produced by Nagarjuna Samala, Srish Kumar Gunda, and Dr.KrishnakanthChittajallu under the Star Light Studios banner, the film promises an engaging narrative centered around the daily lives and struggles of a lower-middle-class family in Karimnagar.



The makers of the film recently unveiled the official trailer in a grand event, offering a sneak peek into the relatable and entertaining storyline. The trailer provides a glimpse into the protagonist's love story, burdened with responsibilities, and explores family dynamics and friendship moments filled with humor.

Set in an urban town, "Sharathulu Varthisthai" delves into the lives of lower-middle-class families, capturing the essence of their struggles and aspirations. The narrative takes an intriguing turn as it unveils a bogus scam, revolving around a "Golden Plate" scheme that significantly impacts the protagonist's life.

The situations depicted in the trailer resonate with the experiences of every middle-class individual, making the film relatable and appealing to a wide audience. With a perfect blend of humor, emotion, and a touch of social commentary, "Sharathulu Varthisthai" aims to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience.

In addition to Chaitanya Rao and Bhoomi Shetty, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Nanda Kishore, Santhosh Yadav, Devaraj Palamuru, Padmavati, Venky Monkey, Shiva Kalyan, and others.

"Sharathulu Varthisthai" is gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on March 15th, promising to captivate audiences with its entertaining narrative and relatable storytelling. As the trailer creates curiosity and anticipation, the film is expected to resonate with viewers for its depiction of the everyday struggles and triumphs of middle-class life.