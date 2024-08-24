Sharvari gears up for exciting Kashmir schedule of ‘Alpha’

Actress Sharvari is all set to embark on an exhilarating shooting schedule for her upcoming film "Alpha," which stars Alia Bhatt. The team is heading to the scenic locales of Kashmir for the second schedule of this adrenaline-pumping entertainer, with filming set to commence in the picturesque valley from August 26.

Expressing her excitement about the upcoming schedule, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for returning to the sets of "Alpha." She said, "I can’t wait to be on the sets of Alpha again, and I can’t wait to shoot in Kashmir! It’s going to be a thrilling experience, and I’m really looking forward to it. The Alpha team will be reuniting after some time, so we’re all super ready to kickstart the Kashmir schedule!"

Sharvari also reflected on the joy she feels while working on a film set, comparing her excitement to that of a child in a candy store. "On the sets of Alpha, I’m like a ball of energy, soaking in everything and constantly striving to learn and improve. To be part of such a significant project so early in my career is truly a blessing. I’m humbled to be included in a franchise that features the megastars of our film industry," she added.

"Alpha" represents a major milestone in Sharvari's career, as she steps into a cinematic universe graced by superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani. This opportunity marks her entry into a league of celebrated actors, making it a significant moment in her professional journey.

Currently, Sharvari is basking in the success of her film "Munjya," which has grossed over Rs. 100 crore. She was also recently seen in the films "Maharaj" and "Vedaa."

Sharvari has been deeply committed to her craft, as evidenced by her intense preparation for "Vedaa." The actress recently shared a glimpse of her seven-month boxing training on Instagram, where she revealed the dedication and hard work behind her role. "7 months of boxing prep. 2 hours daily for 6 days a week. Countless muscle pulls. Rehab. Back to the grind... again... No shortcuts. Eyes on the prize," she wrote.

"Vedaa," directed by Nikkhil Advani and starring John Abraham, focuses on a Dalit girl’s struggles against upper-caste abuse, with Sharvari playing a pivotal role in the narrative. As she continues to build her career with challenging and diverse roles, Sharvari's dedication and passion for her work are evident in every project she undertakes.