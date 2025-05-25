‘ShashtiPoorthi’ trailer unveiled: A celebration of family values and cultural legacy

The family-centric film ShashtiPoorthi, directed by Pavan Prabha and produced by actor–producer Rupeysh under the MAA AAIE Productions banner, is all set to release on May 30. Starring Rupeysh and Akanksha Singh in the lead roles, the film also features stalwarts like Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Archana in pivotal roles. As part of its promotional campaign, the makers released the much-awaited trailer during a grand event at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

The trailer opened on a poignant note, highlighting the deep emotional bonds between parents and children. Dialogue such as “A mother is someone we love without even knowing who she is” and “It is my duty to correct what is wrong… Protecting justice is my profession” set the tone for a story rich in values and introspection. Rajendra Prasad’s moving line — “Don’t talk about change when you love habits, not the person” — struck an emotional chord, with the trailer concluding on intense and thought-provoking notes.

MLAs Gadde Ramamohan and Bode Prasad graced the event as chief guests. Gadde lauded Rajendra Prasad’s timeless charm and reflected on how films like Aa Naluguru preserved societal values. Bode Prasad, attending a film event for the first time, expressed admiration for Rajendra Prasad and lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, hoping for the film’s grand success.

Rajendra Prasad humorously acknowledged being typecast for age-appropriate roles, quipping about his own ShashtiPoorthi. He praised the team and highlighted the unique theme of children witnessing their parents’ remarriage — a rare cinematic celebration of Telugu culture.

The cast and crew shared heartfelt anecdotes. Rupeysh credited director Pavan for bringing the story to life and said he now only wants to work with Rajendra Prasad. He also thanked veterans like Ilaiyaraaja and Thota Tharani for lending their artistic genius to the film. Archana recalled working with Rajendra Prasad after two decades, while Akanksha Singh expressed deep emotional attachment to her role. Lyricist Chaitanya Prasad shared his humbling experience working with Ilaiyaraaja.

With soulful music, strong performances, and a culturally resonant narrative, ShashtiPoorthi is shaping up to be a film that touches hearts and celebrates traditions. The film hits screens on May 30.