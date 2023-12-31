Sheena Chohan shares her happiness for ‘Amar-Prem’

Sheena Chohan, the accomplished and versatile actress, is set to conclude 2023 on a high note with the completion of her Hindi film "Amar-Prem," a captivating love triangle poised to enchant global audiences. Under the skilled direction of National Award and Filmfare winner Suvendu Raj Ghosh, the film is gearing up for premieres at prestigious national and international film festivals, followed by a theatrical release.

Expressing her joy and fulfillment, Sheena shared, "Concluding the year with 'Amar Prem,' a love triangle crafted for a global audience. This role is particularly close to my heart. Screenings at national and international film festivals will kick off shortly, followed by a theatrical release." She expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, acknowledging the emotional journey of exploring the theme of love within a triangle.

Sheena Chohan, known for her powerhouse performances, is also set to make her entry into Tollywood, heightening anticipation among her fans and her own eagerness to make a mark in the industry. Her foray into cinema began with the Malayalam film "The Train," opposite Mammooty and directed by National Award-Winning Director Jayaraj. The film paved the way for major success with "Ant Story" on Netflix, directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, earning her a Best Actress nomination at the Dubai and Shanghai International Film Festivals. In 2019, Sheena was selected for the Hollywood film "Nomad" by award-winning director Taron Lexton, set to release in the coming year.

As an actress, Sheena sees her craft as an opportunity to entertain, uplift, and inspire, contributing to the world by sharing beautiful stories. Her journey has been fueled by a passionate dream to bring characters to life, entertaining audiences on both stage and screen, overcoming shyness through acting's expressive outlet.

Her formative years involved a significant stint in Delhi theaters, collaborating with esteemed director Arvind Gaur, providing a profound understanding of acting and the craft, along with a deep connection to her emotions. Recognition came with projects inspired by Tagore for National Award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta, earning her the title of the new "It Girl."

In the OTT space, Sheena has made her mark alongside industry stalwarts like Madhuri Dixit and Kajol. Her independent feature film "Justice," directed by BappadityaBandhopadhyay, is slated for international film festivals in the coming year. Acclaimed for her award-winning comedic lead role in "Ex Mates," Sheena also finished shooting for the Hindi biopic feature film "Sant Tukaram" as the leading lady, Avali, opposite biopic star Subodh Bhave, directed by Aditya Om.

