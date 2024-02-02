Live
- Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
- ‘Dheera’ review: Entertains with thrills and action
Just In
Shehnaaz Gill makes her visit to Golden Temple; receives outpouring of love
Days after celebrating her 30th birthday, Shehnaaz Gill, renowned for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13,' embarked on a spiritual journey to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, to offer prayers.
Days after celebrating her 30th birthday, Shehnaaz Gill, renowned for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13,' embarked on a spiritual journey to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, to offer prayers. The actress, who enjoys a massive following of 17.4 million on Instagram, shared a series of pictures from her visit.
In the images, she is dressed in a black oversized coat and blue denim pants, folding her hands in prayer with the iconic Golden Temple in the background. Captioning the post with "Waheguru ji," Shehnaaz received an outpouring of love and blessings from her devoted fan base.
On the professional front, Shehnaaz is set to appear in the movie 'Sab First Class' and was last seen in 'Thank You for Coming.' The actress continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talent and maintains a strong connection with her fans through social media updates.