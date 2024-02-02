Shehnaaz Gill makes her visit to Golden Temple; receives outpouring of love

Days after celebrating her 30th birthday, Shehnaaz Gill, renowned for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 13,' embarked on a spiritual journey to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, to offer prayers. The actress, who enjoys a massive following of 17.4 million on Instagram, shared a series of pictures from her visit.

In the images, she is dressed in a black oversized coat and blue denim pants, folding her hands in prayer with the iconic Golden Temple in the background. Captioning the post with "Waheguru ji," Shehnaaz received an outpouring of love and blessings from her devoted fan base.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz is set to appear in the movie 'Sab First Class' and was last seen in 'Thank You for Coming.' The actress continues to captivate audiences with her versatile talent and maintains a strong connection with her fans through social media updates.