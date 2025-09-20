Shilpa Shetty is garba ready with a beautiful multicolored lehenga this Navratri

Mumbai: With Navratri just around the corner, another Garba season is finally here, and shelling some fashion inspiration, actress Shilpa Shetty was seen posing in a beautiful multi-colored ethnic outfit.

Shilpa dropped a video of her latest photo session on IG in a stunning yet comfortable yellow and red lehenga with a floral print. The diva paired it with a matching multi-colored backless and sleeveless choli.

She tied those long tresses in a half ponytail with red threads hanging with the hair, enhancing the look.

For accessories, Shilpa wore a huge golden bangle, along with a nose ring and several earrings. The 'Shukee' actress kept her makeup all pink-toned, complementing her outfit.

Shilpa captioned the video "Because one color is not enough for this festive season," along with a rainbow emoji.

Navratri will be celebrated this year from September 22 to October 1, concluding with Dussehra on October 2.

In another update, Shilpa and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, recently recorded their statement with the Economic Offences wing of Mumbai police in a 60 crore alleged fraud case.

Sharing an update in the matter, Mumbai Police revealed that “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to them. They were asked to appear before police for the investigation.”

They informed that the police recorded Shilpa and Raj's statements in the case. In addition to this, the police said that Raj will be summoned again by the Mumbai Police next week for the next round of interrogation.

For those who do not know, businessman Deepak Kothari alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money taken from him on the pretext of business expansion was actually squandered on personal expenses.



