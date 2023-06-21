Shiv Rajkumar wraps his shoot for ‘Captain Miller’

Versatile actor Dhanush is currently working on the period action drama “Captain Miller.” The makers are spending huge amount on the film, and there is a high buzz around the movie. Kannada star hero Shiv Rajkumar is also part of the movie. The makers have now stated that Shiv Rajkumar wrapped up his portions. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the film has Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, and RRR fame Edward Sonnenblick in key roles.

The first look poster will be released shortly. This big-budget film is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. G.V. Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes, while Madhan Karky is the dialogue writer. The release date is yet to be announced officially.